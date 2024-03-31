Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 125 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,667 shares of company stock worth $72,822,280. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $320.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 890.55, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

