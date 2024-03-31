Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WPRT opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.45. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 25.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

