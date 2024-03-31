Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) PT Lowered to $9.00

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

WPRT has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.10.

WPRT stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $115.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 350,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 73,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

