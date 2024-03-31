Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on April 15th

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 8.8 %

LON:WPM opened at GBX 3,830 ($48.40) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,118.28 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,499.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,595.04. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 3,040 ($38.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,253 ($53.75).

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 4,500 ($56.87) to GBX 4,100 ($51.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.