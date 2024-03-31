Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 226.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Whirlpool by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 162,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.17.

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.5 %

WHR opened at $119.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.47. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

