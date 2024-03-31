WhiteCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $470,103.52 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $16.20 million and approximately $470,103.52 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00018478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.89 or 0.00144592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008454 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001370 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

