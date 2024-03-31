Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) is Copeland Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 103,593 shares during the quarter. Wingstop makes up about 1.8% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Wingstop worth $92,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $61,571,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Wingstop by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after purchasing an additional 422,727 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,520,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Wingstop by 18,061.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,444,000 after purchasing an additional 273,265 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on WING shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $263.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Up 0.1 %

Wingstop stock opened at $366.40 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $375.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 155.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

