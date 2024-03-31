Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $102.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

