Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $525.73 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $400.45 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $507.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.78. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

