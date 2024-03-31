Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 65,504 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,887 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE KOS opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $507.81 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kosmos Energy

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

In related news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 84,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $510,572.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,502,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,302.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,082 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kosmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.