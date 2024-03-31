Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 28,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $85.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $86.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

