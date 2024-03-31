Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $20.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $228.59 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.36 and its 200 day moving average is $202.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

