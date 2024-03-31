Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,302 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.60% of StoneX Group worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNEX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 160.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 39.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 29.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $525,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,967,849.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other StoneX Group news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $525,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 527,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,967,849.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $41,364.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,782,549.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,111. 16.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $70.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.87. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneX Group

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.