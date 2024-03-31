Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.29 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.