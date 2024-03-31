Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,402 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGXU. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $139,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CGXU opened at $25.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $25.85.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.