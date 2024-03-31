Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,590 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $96.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $89.81 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $205.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

