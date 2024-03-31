Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 34 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $485.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.54 and a 12 month high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,504,435 shares of company stock worth $703,629,367 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

