Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,455 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,659 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $206.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.62. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $171.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

