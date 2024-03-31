Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 496 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,981 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 62,278 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,233,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

Boeing Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BA traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $192.99. 4,471,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,320,370. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a PE ratio of -52.44, a PEG ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.