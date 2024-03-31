Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEU. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 86,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPEU stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.08. The stock had a trading volume of 277,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.