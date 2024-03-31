Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.91. 12,830,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,303,506. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

