Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $525.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,717,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $400.45 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

