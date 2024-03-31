Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $249,000 in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.65. The company had a trading volume of 242,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,251. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $70.91 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.22 and a 200 day moving average of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.