Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,400 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USEP. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 966.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 444,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 402,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 790.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 592.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 39,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 33,456 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth $946,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth $813,000.
Shares of BATS USEP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.95. 10,291 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93.
The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
