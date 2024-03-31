Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 344,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,774,000 after buying an additional 38,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,465,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VALQ stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.32. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $253.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94.

About American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

