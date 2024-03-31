Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,393 shares of company stock worth $5,581,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.07.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.74. 1,650,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.83. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

