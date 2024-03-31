Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 9.4% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $11,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 132,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,860,000. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,608. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.58. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $104.23.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

