Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.81. 71,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,262. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $51.78 and a 52 week high of $76.25.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

