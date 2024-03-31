Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 350 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.31. 999,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,599. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.15 and a 52 week high of $256.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.81.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

