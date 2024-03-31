WT Asset Management Ltd Sells 117,960 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WT Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 117,960 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 5.5% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $44,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total transaction of $374,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $295,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,993,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,504,435 shares of company stock valued at $703,629,367. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $8.28 on Friday, reaching $485.58. 15,212,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,960,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $469.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.54 and a 1-year high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

