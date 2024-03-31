Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.62.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $102.23 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average of $93.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.94.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

