X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX) Announces Dividend of $0.05

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of ZTAX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 543. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26.
X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Company Profile
