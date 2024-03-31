X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0633 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06.

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RVNU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.66. 13,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,691. X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 5.49% of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund

The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity.

