X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1987 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HYLB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.71. 2,265,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $35.83.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 81,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 150,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the period.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

