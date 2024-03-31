XOMA Co. (XOMAO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on April 15th

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.
XOMA Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of XOMAO stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. 2,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89.
XOMA Company Profile
