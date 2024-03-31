Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HYUP traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $41.16. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440. Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $41.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02.

Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYUP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a high yield to worst. HYUP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

