Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
HYUP traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $41.16. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440. Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $41.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02.
Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
