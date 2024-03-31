Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Decreased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 505,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,669 shares during the period. Xylem makes up approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $57,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,969,000 after buying an additional 4,521,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Xylem by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,428,000 after buying an additional 2,176,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Xylem by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,267,000 after acquiring an additional 466,911 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Xylem by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,102 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.24. 953,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.80. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

