Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $138.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.95.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

