Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the February 29th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zoomcar Price Performance

Shares of ZCARW stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Zoomcar has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Zoomcar

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

