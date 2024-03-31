Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the February 29th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Zoomcar Price Performance
Shares of ZCARW stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Zoomcar has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06.
About Zoomcar
