Zullo Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $777.96. 3,209,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,590. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $734.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $637.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $334.58 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.