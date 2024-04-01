1,000 Shares in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Bought by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,453,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,314,000 after acquiring an additional 93,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,261,000 after acquiring an additional 90,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 13.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,999,000 after acquiring an additional 80,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

KWR opened at $205.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.36 and a 200 day moving average of $183.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $138.67 and a 52-week high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $467.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.55 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Quaker Chemical announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

