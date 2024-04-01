10,632 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Purchased by StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,632 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 3.0% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $278.86. 1,569,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,903. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.56. The firm has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

