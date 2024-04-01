1,300 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.94. 1,396,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,643. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

