13,171 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock worth $2,734,628 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.47. 2,227,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.