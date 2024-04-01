140,982 Shares in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Acquired by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 140,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.1% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,399,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,871,000 after buying an additional 1,827,421 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,761,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,470,000 after purchasing an additional 148,967 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 81.7% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,666,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,352,000 after purchasing an additional 749,491 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,243,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,875,000 after purchasing an additional 519,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,122,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFGR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.26. 14,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,864. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $26.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

