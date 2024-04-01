1,556,148 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Bought by Crane Advisory LLC

Crane Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,556,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,128,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 10.2% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 123,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.77. 1,432,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,987. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1044 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

