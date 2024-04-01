1,771 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,771 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $35,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

