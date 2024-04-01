20,188 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ARKK traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,456,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,713,252. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

