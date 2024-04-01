2,152 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.63. 585,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,797. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

