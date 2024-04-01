22,389 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Acquired by StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in DraftKings by 298.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,114,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,617,000 after acquiring an additional 834,719 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in DraftKings by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,393,000 after acquiring an additional 840,755 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 296,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 64,186 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,797,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,241,783. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. DraftKings’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509. 48.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

